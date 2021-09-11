Zacks: Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will announce $3.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.48 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $14.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.92 billion to $14.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on K. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,108,140. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $62.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

