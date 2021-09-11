Zacks: Analysts Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce $7.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.97 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $7.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year sales of $33.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.95 billion to $33.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.40 billion to $35.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Medtronic stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

