Zacks: Analysts Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $414.50 Million

Brokerages predict that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will report $414.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $434.53 million and the lowest is $394.47 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $287.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $394.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

