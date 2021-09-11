Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will report $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Qualys posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 50,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $6,113,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $738,479.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,723,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 376,688 shares of company stock worth $42,876,400 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after acquiring an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Qualys by 34.8% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $114.86 on Friday. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

