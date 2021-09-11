Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $682.27 Million

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $682.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $711.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $652.40 million. Viasat reported sales of $554.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%.

VSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of VSAT opened at $48.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.39, a P/E/G ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viasat by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 264,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 210,232 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 38,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

