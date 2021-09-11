Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Analysts expect Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.46 billion. Assurant also reported sales of $2.48 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full year sales of $9.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.94 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.36 billion to $10.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $167.93 on Friday. Assurant has a 1 year low of $116.11 and a 1 year high of $172.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.