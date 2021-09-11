Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce $425.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $440.59 million. Copa posted sales of $32.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,214.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. Copa had a negative return on equity of 24.77% and a negative net margin of 54.26%. The business had revenue of $304.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Copa by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,925,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,130,000 after buying an additional 808,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,142,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Copa by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 755,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPA opened at $75.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.62. Copa has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $94.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

