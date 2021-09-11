Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CorePoint Lodging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CorePoint Lodging.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 12.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CPLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CorePoint Lodging stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.34. 178,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,161. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

