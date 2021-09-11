Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.55 Million

Analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post sales of $128.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.30 million and the highest is $132.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $489.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after acquiring an additional 657,142 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,735,000 after acquiring an additional 294,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.