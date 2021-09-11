Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXI opened at $1.75 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in acquiring, licensing, and commercializing products for use in the intensive care hospital setting. It focuses on the development of intravenous tramadol, a potential alternative that could reduce the use of conventional opioids for patients suffering from acute pain.

