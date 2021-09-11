Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Cue Biopharma reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

NASDAQ:CUE traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $11.89. 270,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

