Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $345.21 Million

Brokerages predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report sales of $345.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $359.60 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $350.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

CFR opened at $110.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,711,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,407,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.