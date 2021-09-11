Zacks: Brokerages Expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to post ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 79.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 289,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,683,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.27. electroCore has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.63.

In other electroCore news, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of electroCore by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the period. 27.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

