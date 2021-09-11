Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $478.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report sales of $478.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.00 million. Minerals Technologies reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,746,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $22,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after buying an additional 272,907 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the second quarter worth $12,525,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares during the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTX stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.