Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $619.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $619.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $629.20 million. Nordson posted sales of $558.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nordson.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Nordson stock opened at $241.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson has a 12 month low of $178.60 and a 12 month high of $245.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,731,900 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 90.4% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after buying an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $36,250,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $29,191,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

