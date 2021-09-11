Zacks: Brokerages Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $313.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to report sales of $313.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $320.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $308.84 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

UTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.33 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 8,792 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Utz Brands by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after buying an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

