Zacks: Brokerages Expect Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Windtree Therapeutics’ earnings. Windtree Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Windtree Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Windtree Therapeutics.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.93).

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Windtree Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WINT stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 90,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,350. Windtree Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

