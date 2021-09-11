Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research raised Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.80. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.