Zano (ZANO) Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.03 or 0.00006698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $32.75 million and $405,265.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zano has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,209.65 or 0.99969286 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00060647 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.07 or 0.00880228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008549 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $194.73 or 0.00430604 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00319210 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00079486 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,840,813 coins and its circulating supply is 10,811,313 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

