ZBG Token (ZT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $155,212.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 11th. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $8.39 million and approximately $155,212.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00059350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00160149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043359 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

