ZClassic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,088.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000294 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $2,088.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.73 or 0.00284410 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00144630 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.18 or 0.00179357 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000752 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

