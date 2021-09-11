ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Hits $1.23 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 10th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,882.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 20.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.01 or 0.00284657 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.63 or 0.00144810 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00175469 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002614 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

