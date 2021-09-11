Zcoin (XZC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last seven days, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,274.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.59 or 0.07263717 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.81 or 0.00392735 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.87 or 0.01391231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00125944 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.75 or 0.00549438 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00479536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.04 or 0.00340235 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

