Zeepin (ZPT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,800.00

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $469,857.90 and approximately $2,800.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded down 28% against the dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.48 or 0.00130197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00183138 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,667.04 or 0.99955716 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,260.10 or 0.07135683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $397.21 or 0.00869404 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

