Zel (ZEL) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.00289984 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00146635 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00181702 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002738 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

