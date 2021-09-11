ZENZO Price Down 7.9% Over Last Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $749.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

