Zero Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000761 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. Zero has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $71,115.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00288263 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.30 or 0.00145841 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.70 or 0.00184109 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003307 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zero

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,462,622 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

