Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Price Reaches $638.77 on Major Exchanges

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $618,807.33 and $8,356.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $638.77 or 0.01405234 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00162452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.