Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $123.65 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00836117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.51 or 0.01201470 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,011,550,844 coins and its circulating supply is 11,720,083,691 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.