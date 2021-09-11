ZIMBOCASH 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,667.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $14.33 million and approximately $21,667.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00069304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00126998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00180442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,881.29 or 1.00052437 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,178.19 or 0.07085042 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.00926732 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002982 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,588,558,858 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

