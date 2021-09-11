ZINC Price Tops $0.0056 (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, ZINC has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a market capitalization of $31,180.14 and approximately $1,169.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00059771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00162918 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00043593 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

