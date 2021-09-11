ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $156.23 million and $6.42 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00069915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00129706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00183143 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,430.08 or 0.99934533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.44 or 0.07143535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.49 or 0.00867776 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

