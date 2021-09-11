Zloadr (ZDR) Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. Zloadr has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $508.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zloadr has traded down 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zloadr coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00162482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002945 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00043627 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr (CRYPTO:ZDR) is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Buying and Selling Zloadr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the exchanges listed above.

