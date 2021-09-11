ZooKeeper Price Hits $0.0703 (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, ZooKeeper has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $3.37 million and $512,435.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 47,901,256 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

