Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Decreased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,964 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,029,000 after acquiring an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 22.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,668,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,861,000 after acquiring an additional 666,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,928,000 after acquiring an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total value of $778,081.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $1,447,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 299,385 shares of company stock worth $110,238,906. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ZM. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.14.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $301.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $352.68 and its 200-day moving average is $342.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.97, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.20 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

