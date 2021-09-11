ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $61,558.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00070177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00129306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.60 or 0.00181998 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,449.70 or 1.00142033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.42 or 0.07117767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.81 or 0.00874308 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

