Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $288.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $1,731,800.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,134,456.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zscaler by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $270.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.01. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of -157.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

