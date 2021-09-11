ZumCoin Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 11th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $18.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 193.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

