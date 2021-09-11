Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,637 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.48% of Zuora worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZUO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Zuora by 167.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,096 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 55.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,927,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,930,000 after buying an additional 1,767,164 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,934,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 27.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $9,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $84,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $180,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,095 shares in the company, valued at $326,614.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,517 shares of company stock worth $3,456,231. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZUO opened at $16.83 on Friday. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.30%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

