ZUSD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27,227.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and $27,227.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00069539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.51 or 0.00129175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181095 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,336.14 or 1.00088442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.10 or 0.07113409 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.76 or 0.00911247 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002998 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

