Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,456 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.30% of Zymeworks worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 83,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

ZYME opened at $32.40 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

ZYME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.