-$0.03 EPS Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Analysts expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.02. JFrog reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%.

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in JFrog by 738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the second quarter worth about $510,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of JFrog by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the second quarter valued at $2,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after purchasing an additional 111,987 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $36.57 on Friday. JFrog has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -89.19.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.