-$0.04 EPS Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.03). 9 Meters Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 73,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,529 shares of company stock valued at $174,269. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $552,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $98,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMTR traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.31. 1,628,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,976. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

