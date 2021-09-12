-$0.06 EPS Expected for LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LiveVox.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. 216,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.34. LiveVox has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger purchased 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter worth about $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at about $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

