$0.09 EPS Expected for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.28. RLJ Lodging Trust posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 128.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLJ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.76. The company had a trading volume of 749,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.