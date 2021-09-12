-$0.10 EPS Expected for Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). Dyadic International reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

Shares of Dyadic International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78.

In related news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

