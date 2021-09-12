-$0.12 EPS Expected for Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kintara Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Kintara Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, September 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kintara Therapeutics.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.50. 148,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. Kintara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical and biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. Its pipeline includes the VAL-083 and REM-001. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

