$0.23 EPS Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT also posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 32.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.40. 388,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $988.68 million, a P/E ratio of -118.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.73. Global Medical REIT has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

