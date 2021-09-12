-$0.35 EPS Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Tobin W. Juvenal sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $38,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,702 shares of company stock worth $11,690,313 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Castle Biosciences by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.48. 159,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,283. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.77.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

