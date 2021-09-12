-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 385,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,900. The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.