-$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will report earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($2.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

TCRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 385,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,900. The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.05. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $35.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after buying an additional 1,022,384 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,249,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after purchasing an additional 463,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.